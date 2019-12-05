Campaigning for second phase of J'khand assembly polls ends

High-octane campaigning for the second of the five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand came to a close on Thursday, two days before 20 constituencies in the state go to polls. A total of 260 candidates, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, will fight it out in this phase, which will cover Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.

The nominees include 29 women candidates and 73 Independents, an Election Commission release here said. Sixteen of the 20 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and one for Scheduled Caste (SC), it said.

An EC official said the updated total electorate figure for the second phase will be issued on Friday. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in Jamshedpur East and West seats, while the timing for the remaining 18 constituencies is 7 am and 3 pm, the release said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said "dry day" has been declared in the poll-bound districts and their adjoining ones, 48 hours prior to voting. Among the prominent leaders contesting the second- phase are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from the Jamshedpur (East), who is pitted against his former Cabinet colleague and Independent Saryu Roy.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket. The saffron party's state unit president Laxman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur, while JDU president Salkhan Murmu from the Majhgaon seat.

The BJP is contesting in all the 20 constituencies and the opposition combine of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in 14 and 6 seats, respectively. The RJD, also a part of the opposition alliance, is not contesting in the second phase.

The AJSU party, an NDA ally, which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of the state, has fielded candidates in 12 constituencies. Six candidates of the Trinamool Congress are also in the fray.

The three other phases will be held on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)