AP CM in Delhi to meet Modi and central ministers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the national capital on Thursday evening and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss pending issues of the state, the officials said. The chief minister is expected to call on Modi and central ministers on Friday, they said.
Sources said the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) chief is expected to discuss the issues of special category status and the financial help of Rs.2.58 lakh crore to the debt-ridden state. He is also expected to request both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfil all the commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the sources added.
