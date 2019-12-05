Putin says Russia ready to extend New START treaty by year-end -Interfax
Russia is ready by the end of this year to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty without extra conditions and further discussion, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported.
The New START accord, which expires in February 2021, is the last major nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States and limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
