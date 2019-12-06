Left Menu
Leaked Brexit document did not reflect final version of deal - UK source

  Updated: 06-12-2019 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

A leaked document used by the Labour party to attack the governing Conservatives' Brexit deal was written by a junior civil servant and was an initial appraisal of the deal and not formally approved, a British government source said on Friday.

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he had a confidential government report which showed there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain under a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

