Leaked Brexit document did not reflect final version of deal - UK source
A leaked document used by the Labour party to attack the governing Conservatives' Brexit deal was written by a junior civil servant and was an initial appraisal of the deal and not formally approved, a British government source said on Friday.
British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he had a confidential government report which showed there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain under a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour party
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Boris Johnson
- Brexit
- Conservatives
- British
- Northern Ireland
ALSO READ
Labour's Corbyn has no credibility without a Brexit plan -UK Conservatives
Farage tells UK voters his party is not just about Brexit
UPDATE 3-UK Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
UPDATE 2-UK Labour leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum