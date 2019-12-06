Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:12 IST
Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi here on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 'Bharat Bachao rally' in New Delhi a successful. The Congress general secretary, who arrived here on Friday morning on a two-day visit, was busy holding meetings with different committees, frontal organisations, state office-bearers and workers all through the day, party spokesman Rajiv Tyagi said.

She took part in a meeting of the party's strategy and planning committee during which the plan for launching an agitation on problems relating to farmers, unemployment and crime against women was discussed. Discussions were also held to formulate a plan for making the party's rally in New Delhi successful, Tyagi said.

The rally will be held at the New Delhi's Ramlila ground. Priyanka also met office-bearers of the Youth Congress, party's minority cell and former MPs.

It was decided during the meetings that the Congress had to play the role of a constructive opposition to counter the government over issues related to public welfare. This is Priyanka Gandhi's first visit after a new team headed by state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was given the responsibility of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favor of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thin...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Ronaldinho says Man City ready for Champions League challenge

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho has backed Pep Guardiola to end his Champions League barren run and win the trophy with Manchester City.Its a very difficult competition, but he is a very good coach with a great team at his di...

Godrej Agrovet hopeful of achieving 14-15pc revenue growth in

Diversified agro-business company Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Friday said it is optimistic of achieving at least 14 to 15 per cent growth in its revenue during the current fiscal, amid economic slowdown in the country. The company is also expect...

From posters to helmets, Star Wars collectibles up for auction

From vintage posters to action figures, Star Wars collectibles are up for grabs in an online auction, days ahead of the release of the sci-fi sagas highly-anticipated ninth chapter. Star Wars Online features more than 100 items dating back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019