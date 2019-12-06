Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi here on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 'Bharat Bachao rally' in New Delhi a successful. The Congress general secretary, who arrived here on Friday morning on a two-day visit, was busy holding meetings with different committees, frontal organisations, state office-bearers and workers all through the day, party spokesman Rajiv Tyagi said.

She took part in a meeting of the party's strategy and planning committee during which the plan for launching an agitation on problems relating to farmers, unemployment and crime against women was discussed. Discussions were also held to formulate a plan for making the party's rally in New Delhi successful, Tyagi said.

The rally will be held at the New Delhi's Ramlila ground. Priyanka also met office-bearers of the Youth Congress, party's minority cell and former MPs.

It was decided during the meetings that the Congress had to play the role of a constructive opposition to counter the government over issues related to public welfare. This is Priyanka Gandhi's first visit after a new team headed by state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was given the responsibility of the state.

