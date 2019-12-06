Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt member's bill seeking punishment for insulting Mahatma Gandhi introduced in RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:53 IST
Pvt member's bill seeking punishment for insulting Mahatma Gandhi introduced in RS

A Rajya Sabha member introduced a private member's bill in the House on Friday seeking punishment of seven years for insulting Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, days after BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remarks praising Nathuram Godse. The bill titled "Prevention Of Insult To The Father Of The Nation And Other Icons Of Freedom Movement Bill" was introduced by Javed Ali, a Samajwadi Party MP in the upper house.

According to the bill, whoever insults Mahatma Gandhi or other icons of the freedom movement shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term of seven years. The bill seeks to "prevent insult to the Father of the Nation and other icons of Freedom Movement or showing of respect to assassins of the Father of the Nation".

Giving the rationale behind proposed legislation, Ali said insults to Mahatma Gandhi in the recent years and other freedom fighters had increased and existing laws had failed to check these acts. "In such scenario, it is unnecessary to undertake measures to ensure respect owed to freedom struggle and its heroes by providing and legislating harsh punishment to those who are trying to malign the image of the father of the nation and other icons of the freedom movement," Ali said in the statement of objects and reasons in the bill.

A private member's bill can be introduced by an MP other than an Union minister. Such bill is introduced by the member in his personal capacity and normally such bills fail to get passed. On November 28, Pragya Thakur was removed from the consultative committee on defence and was barred from attending BJP's parliamentary party meeting following her purported controversial remarks hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, which she denied to make.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blasts case, had also earlier stirred similar controversy in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election with her "Godse-is-patriot" remark, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described it as "unfortunate" and said he would not be able to forgive her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man held with firearm, live cartridge in Kolkata's New Market

A man was arrested on Friday in Kolkatas New Market area with a firearm and a live cartridge, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police said they nabbed Sheikh Tipu from Motishil Street-Lenin Sarani crossing. He was carrying the arm and car...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar gains on robust U.S. jobs data

The dollar rose and global equity markets rallied on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, putting to rest fears of recession and briefly taking the spotlight off the U.S.-China trade talks...

Minister stresses need for integrated water management

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday stressed the need for integrated water management in view of a growing population and limited water resources. He also emphasized on an urban river management plan that could take care ...

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favour of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019