Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:35 IST
Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday the voices of climate strikers are being heard but that politicians are still not taking action.

"We are getting bigger and bigger and our voices are being heard more and more, but of course that does not translate into political action," Thunberg told a panel in Madrid, where a U.N. climate summit is taking place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

4 dead, 7 injured in Florida navy base shooting

Washington DC USA, Dec 6 SputnikANI Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said on Friday. We have four people right now who ar...

3 men killed in 12-hour wave of knife violence in London

London UK, Dec 6 XinhuaANI Three men in their twenties were stabbed to death in little over 12 hours in London as the British capitals toll of street killings are close to a record high in a decade, media reports said on Friday. The latest ...

Commander Abhilash Tomy trying to again take part in Golden Globe Race in 2022

Decorated naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy said on Friday that he aims to participate in the 2022 Golden Globe Race GGR -- a solo sailboat race around the world -- in which he had taken part last year but was badly injured after his bo...

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019