Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday the voices of climate strikers are being heard but that politicians are still not taking action.

"We are getting bigger and bigger and our voices are being heard more and more, but of course that does not translate into political action," Thunberg told a panel in Madrid, where a U.N. climate summit is taking place.

