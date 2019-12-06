Left Menu
ECI holds review meeting with Delhi CEO, others ahead of assembly polls

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:58 IST
A review meeting on poll preparedness was held by the Election Commission of India on Friday ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, officials said. An official team of the Election Commission of India led by Sandeep Saxena and other senior officers from ECI , held a detailed meeting, and Chief Electoral Office, Delhi Ranbir singh and his team, District Election Officers, Special Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, and nodal officers of various departments were present.

The ECI gave direction to ensure that all arrangements shall be made to make voting a pleasant and comfortable experience for the electors of Delhi and it should be ensured that there is no inconvenience faced by the electors on polling day. "Delhi will be the first state in which a booth app shall be used in every polling station for the first time in the country. This latest technological innovation will make the poll process fast through use of QR Code reading of voter slips of electors," the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

This provision will help in faster identification of electors. The app will give the status of electors waiting in the queue to the public, who can plan their visit to polling station accordingly for their convenience. Booth app will also give voter turnout on a real-time basis on polling day, it said To make election accessible there will be provision of Braille EPIC, Braille photo voter slip, ramp, wheel chair, volunteers, sign language and ‘pick and drop’ facilities etc., for voters with disability. The facility in addition to the other basic amenities at polling stations.

It was also directed to undertake voter education on electoral process, ethical voting and assured minimum facilities. A targeted approach to increase voting turnout in low voters turnout pockets and areas will be implemented. The ECI also gave directions to the Delhi Police for law and order situation monitoring and border surveillance. The emphasis was laid on ethical elections and quick action on any complaint of violation of Model Code of Conduct, it said.

The Election Commission directed the District Election Officers to ensure that no eligible and willing citizen are left out of the voter list and to take all necessary measures to make the voter list error free before the election, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

