Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. "This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar Pradesh government and police failed in protecting her," Karat said.

"Initially, the police refused to register her FIR and when she approached the court, no one paid heed to her. She then raised her voice against the bail petition of the rape accused, but it was also not heard, "the CPI-M leader added. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital, the woman died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on her and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed earlier in March. Karat claimed that since the victim was transferred to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital yesterday, not even a single official from the Uttar Pradesh government visited her.

"Is it because she belongs to a poor family?" she questioned. (ANI)

