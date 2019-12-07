Left Menu
With 86 rape cases in Unnao, UP Justice Minister vows not to spare culprits

After a report surfaced that 86 rape cases having been reported in Unnao from January to November this year, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that a strict action will be taken against those found guilty and urged people not to politicise the issue.

Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister on Unnao rape case speaks to ANI in Lucknow on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After a report surfaced that 86 rape cases have been reported in Unnao from January to November this year, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that a strict action will be taken against those found guilty and urged people not to politicise the issue. While speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Pathak said, "These cases should not be politicised. We will not spare the culprits, however powerful they may be. We will take the strictest action. "

According to reports, 185 cases of sexual harassment of women have also been reported from this district during the same period. He also expressed grief over the death of the Unnao rape victim and said, "It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to a fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis."

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday. On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

