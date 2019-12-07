Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public hanging for rapists, murderers should be made the law: Goa Minister

Amidst uproar in the country following the death of the Unnao rape victim, Goa minister Michael Lobo on Thursday said that the Indian Penal Code should be amended by the Parliament to provide for 'public hangings as punishment for the perpetrators of rape and murder'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 13:21 IST
Public hanging for rapists, murderers should be made the law: Goa Minister
Minister of Rural Development in Goa, Michael Lobo. Photo/Goa.gov.in. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst uproar in the country following the death of the Unnao rape victim, Goa minister Michael Lobo on Thursday said that the Indian Penal Code should be amended by the Parliament to provide for 'public hangings as punishment for the perpetrators of rape and murder'. "Amendments need to be done in the IPC by the Parliament to see that fast track courts are set up for rape and murder cases, to ensure justice is delivered in a period of four months," Lobo told ANI here.

"Maximum time allotted for a verdict in such cases should not exceed five months and public hanging, which was there during the British rule in some places in India and is still done in some places internationally, should come in place," he added. The BJP leader's remarks come after the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze by the rape-accused while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The Minister for Rural Development further said that such executions should be carried out to send a strong message to the criminals and others with such mindsets. "Especially in cases of rape followed by murder, the accused, once found guilty, should be hanged in a stadium. It will send a strong message all over India to these types of people. To these types of men who think that law will not do anything," Lobo said.

Speaking about the perpetrators of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident he added, "We are waiting for years to get an accused to be hanged and he is eating food on the cost of government or public exchequer. The public is paying for his food, for his breakfast, lunch dinner, for his clothes, this is not done. That is why rape cases have increased in India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty

A police officer died of a heartattack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district onSaturday, police saidAssistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, wason duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsoleunder Ghatsila...

Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Fr...

No substitute for professional competence of those engaged in UN peacekeeping: India

India told a high-level event on peacekeeping that working in partnerships is key to successful peacekeeping, underlining that professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of this global enterprise cannot be substituted or compro...

Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a peoples movement in the country.Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019