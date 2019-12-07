Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLA alleges her car followed by some persons while returning home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:34 IST
AAP MLA alleges her car followed by some persons while returning home

An Aam Aadmi Party legislator in Punjab alleged on Saturday that some persons followed her in a vehicle in a possible bid to attack her. According to Saravjit Kaur Manuke, the MLA from Jagraon in Ludhiana district, a car followed her vehicle on Friday night and tried to hit it from behind.

The car was being driven rashly in a zigzag manner on the highway, said Manuke, who was accompanied by her husband and was returning to Jagraon from Ludhiana city after taking part in a debate on a TV channel. "We saved ourselves by driving our vehicle into the police station at Chaukiman. There were four-five people in the car that was following us," she said.

Manuke said they informed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Ludhiana Rural Police district about the entire episode. Mullanpur Deputy Superintendent of Police G S Bains said the suspects had been identified and an investigation was on. PTI CORR SUN

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Indore: Lawyers at Mhow court attempt to thrash accused in minor's rape case

Lawyers at the Mhow court premises here on Saturday attempted to thrash an accused who was brought to the court in connection with a hearing in a rape case with a minor girl. As seen in a video from the courts premises, the accused persons ...

Unnao rape victim's father demands 'death by hanging or encounter' for culprits

The father of the deceased Unnao rape victim on Thursday demanded death for the culprits who had committed atrocities on his daughter, leading to her death. I demand the culprits who committed atrocities on my daughter to be hanged or encou...

Over 400 youths from J-K inducted into Army

Over 400 freshly-trained youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday recruited into the Army at a passing-out-parade here, the first such parade of the force after the erstwhile state became the Union territory. The passing-out-parade of...

Soccer-Qatar's Education City Stadium not to host Club World Cup games - FIFA

Qatars Education City Stadium will not host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup this month after the official opening of the venue was postponed until early 2020, soccers world governing body said in a statement on Saturday.FIFA said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019