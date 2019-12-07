AAP MLA alleges her car followed by some persons while returning home

An Aam Aadmi Party legislator in Punjab alleged on Saturday that some persons followed her in a vehicle in a possible bid to attack her. According to Saravjit Kaur Manuke, the MLA from Jagraon in Ludhiana district, a car followed her vehicle on Friday night and tried to hit it from behind.

The car was being driven rashly in a zigzag manner on the highway, said Manuke, who was accompanied by her husband and was returning to Jagraon from Ludhiana city after taking part in a debate on a TV channel. "We saved ourselves by driving our vehicle into the police station at Chaukiman. There were four-five people in the car that was following us," she said.

Manuke said they informed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Ludhiana Rural Police district about the entire episode. Mullanpur Deputy Superintendent of Police G S Bains said the suspects had been identified and an investigation was on. PTI CORR SUN

