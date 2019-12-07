Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das casts his vote, expresses confidence of victory

Chief Minister Raghbar Das cast his vote in the second phase of Assembly elections on Saturday and expressed confidence of his victory.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:27 IST
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das casts his vote, expresses confidence of victory
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das speaking to ANI after casting his vote on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Raghbar Das cast his vote in the second phase of Assembly elections on Saturday and expressed confidence of his victory. Speaking to ANI here, the Chie Minister appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in the voting.

"I appeal to the people of the state to participate in this festival of democracy," he said. Exuding confidence to get the second stint, he said: "I believe we have been successful in establishing a better government in the last five years for which we will be rewarded."

Till 3 pm, a voter turnout of 59.27 per cent has been recorded in the second phase of elections, the Election Commission's data show. In this phase of the election, over 48 lakh voters have been exercising their franchise.

Earlier in the day, one person died and three others were injured during firing by security forces outside a polling booth in Gumla, said Vishnu Dev Chaudhary, police in-charge Sisai Gumla district. Due to security reasons, polling at 18 constituencies, barring Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West, will be held between 7 am and 3 pm. In the other two Assembly seats, the voters can cast their ballot till 5 pm.

Jharkhand, which has 81-member Assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases. The first phase of election in the state had taken place on November 30. The voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - a Chinese-American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since Presi...

Don't see why Formula 1 should not be back in India: Liuzzi

Dont see why Formula 1 should not be back in India Liuzzi Chennai, Dec 7 PTI Former Italian Formula 1 racer Vitantonio Liuzzi said on Saturday that there was a lot of following for motorsport in India and he didnt see why F1 should not...

Gujarat: Man gets 7 years in jail for raping woman in 2011

A man was sentenced to sevenyears in jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday for raping awoman in 2011District Sessions Judge JA Thakkar sentenced ArvindKoli to seven years in jail and fined him Rs 25,000 for theincident which took place i...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police chief promises flexibility ahead of rally

Hong Kongs new police commissioner said on Saturday his force would take a flexible approach to pro-democracy demonstrations as the city gears up for a rally on Sunday that is expected to draw a huge crowd.Chris Tang was appointed last mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019