Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters clash with police as Chile unrest enters 50th day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:42 IST
Protesters clash with police as Chile unrest enters 50th day

Santiago, Dec 7 (AFP) Protesters clashed with police as thousands took to the streets of Chile's capital Friday for a demonstration that marked 50 days since the outbreak of the country's worst civil unrest in decades. Furious Chileans have for weeks been protesting social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other issues.

The crisis is the worst in three decades of Chilean democracy and has led to 26 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries, according to the Organisation of American States, with another 20,600 people detained. As with every Friday since protests began on October 18, thousands gathered at Plaza Italia in the centre of Santiago to wave flags, sing and dance in a show of opposition President Sebastian Pinera's conservative government.

Protesters held up a huge Chilean flag with a closed eye, a symbol of the 300 people who have suffered optical injuries during confrontations with police. Some demonstrators armed with stones and Molotov cocktails clashed with police, who scattered them with tear gas and water cannon.

Officers erected barricades around the square later in the evening. Chile's unrest began with a demonstration against a price hike on metro tickets in Santiago, which spiraled into violent protests across the country.

Lawmakers in Chile's National Congress last month agreed to hold a referendum on updating the country's constitution, in force since 1980 and enacted by the former military junta of Augusto Pinochet. Protesters have demanded the charter be changed to establish the state's responsibility to provide education and healthcare. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC begins probe into Telangana encounter, 2 PILs in SC seek action against police

Beginning its fact-finding probe, a seven-member NHRC team on Saturday visited the site where the four men arrested on charges of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter, while two PILs were filed in the...

"Hand out similar punishment as in Hyd vet case to rapists"

The kin of five raped and murdered women and girls on Saturday demanded that the perpetrators be killed in a similar manner as that of the accused in the young woman veterinarian case in this city. The relatives, students and activists of ...

Saudi suspect in U.S. Navy base attack linked to anti-U.S. Twitter screed

The Saudi airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Florida appeared to have posted criticism of U.S. wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media hours before the shooting spree, according to a ...

Qatar FM talks of 'some progress' in mending Gulf rift

Qatars foreign minister has spoken of some progress in talks with Saudi Arabia on ending a bitter two-year-old rift between Doha and the kingdom and its allies. A Saudi-led bloc including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019