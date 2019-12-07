UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows - Savanta ComRes poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to eight points from 10 with days to go before Britons vote in a Dec. 12 election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Telegraph. The Conservatives were on 41%, down one point from a survey published on Wednesday, while Labour were up one point to 33%. Savanta ComRes surveyed 2,034 British people between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
A separate Savanta ComRes poll for Remain United, an anti-Brexit group, released earlier on Saturday showed a six-point gap, with the Conservatives on 42% and Labour on 36%. That poll included responses collected earlier this week than the poll for the Sunday Telegraph.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
