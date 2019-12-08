UK PM Johnson's Conservatives keep 15-point lead over Labour - Opinium poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has retained his 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party less than a week before a national election, according to a poll by Opinium published on Saturday by The Observer newspaper. Johnson's Conservatives were on 46% and Labour on 31%, both unchanged from an Opinium poll published a week ago.
Britons are due to go to the polls on Dec. 12. Opinium, which polled 2,003 people between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, found that 53% of voters thought Johnson would remain as prime minister and 55% believed Labour's campaign had been unsuccessful.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Labour Party
- British
- Britons
- Conservatives
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson's Get Brexit Done manifesto seeks stronger ties with India
Boris Johnson vows to table 'Get Brexit Done' deal before Christmas
Boris Johnson launches 'Get Brexit Done' manifesto for UK poll
UPDATE 2-Boris Johnson's Conservatives raise record UK campaign funds
Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry