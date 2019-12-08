Left Menu
Sawant irresponsible in blaming Goans for onion crisis: Sena

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:14 IST
The Goa unit of the Shiv Sena on Sunday termed as "irresponsible" Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement in which he blamed the "laid-back" attitude of Goans for the current onion crisis. Sawant had recently said that the 'sushegad' (laid- back) attitude of Goans is to be blamed for the rising onion prices in the state.

"Making irresponsible statements like people of Goa are sushegad, due to which the onion prices are high, makes no sense," Shiv Sena's Goa unit vice president and spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said. She also questioned the silence of women BJP leaders in the state over the onion price hike and sought to know if they were not affected by it.

"The rising prices of onion is affecting every household. But the BJP women leaders don't seem to be affected by it," she said. "What is shocking is that onions in Goa are more expensive as compared to other states. There should be some explanation for this. The Pramod Sawant-led government has failed to control the prices," she said.

She asked why BJP's women leaders like Kunda Chodankar, Sheetal Naik and Sulakshana Sawant, who are always at the forefront to address the media during elections, were silent on the issue. The party said the government should work towards bringing down the prices of onions.

