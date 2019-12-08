Left Menu
Panchayats reconstituted on political grounds: BJP leader

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:52 IST
Former Rajasthan BJP minister Arun Chaturvedi on Sunday accused the state Congress government of reconstituting panchayats on political grounds to win the upcoming panchayat elections. The reconstitution of panchayats by the state government reflected the confrontation between the chief minister and deputy chief minister and it seemed that it was being done on political grounds, Chaturvedi told reporters at a press conference here.

"The panchayati raj minister orders reconstitution of panchayats and a section within the Congress approaches the chief minister. Again a new reconstitution order is issued directly by the chief minister. It reflects that government is directly trying to influence the Panchayati Raj Department," Chaturvedi added. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who was in the race for the post of the chief minister with Ashok Gehlot after the assembly elections last year, holds the Panchayati Raj portfolio.

Chaturvedi said perhaps it was the first time in the history of Rajasthan that the State Election Commission had to warn the government that it would not accept the reconstitution of panchayats if done now. He accused the Congress government of abolishing the educational qualification for taking political advantage in the elections and said it was working with the only objective of winning the polls.

The former BJP state president also accused the government of not fulfilling its electoral promises, including farm loan waiver and unemployment allowance. He said the state government had only worked to stop the public welfare schemes launched by the former BJP government.

The law and order situation in the state had worsened with atrocities against the Dalits and women increasing by 40 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively, he added.

