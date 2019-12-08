Assam: Anti-CAB protesters vandalise AGP office in Dibrugarh

Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) turned violent on Sunday as some miscreants vandalised the office here of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of BJP in the state. Nearly 100 protesters barged into AGP's office when the party was holding a meeting with its workers.

"There was a meeting when they came. No one was injured but they vandalised chairs and computers," Taranath Buragohain, vice president Dibrugarh AGP told ANI. CAB, which seeks to give Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians if they entered Indian from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh or before December 31, 2014, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

