Assam: Anti-CAB protesters vandalise AGP office in Dibrugarh
Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) turned violent on Sunday as some miscreants vandalised the office here of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of BJP in the state.
Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) turned violent on Sunday as some miscreants vandalised the office here of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of BJP in the state. Nearly 100 protesters barged into AGP's office when the party was holding a meeting with its workers.
"There was a meeting when they came. No one was injured but they vandalised chairs and computers," Taranath Buragohain, vice president Dibrugarh AGP told ANI. CAB, which seeks to give Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians if they entered Indian from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh or before December 31, 2014, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan aims to spread unrest through Kartarpur Corridor, says PoK activist
90 per cent Sikh heritage sites located in Pakistan, says Indian-origin British historian
Big Labuschagne ton grinds Pakistan down
Cricket-Australia dismissed for 580 with lead of 340 over Pakistan
Davis Cup: Sasi Mukund pulls out of Pakistan tie