UP govt stalled proposal to create fast-track courts, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of stalling the proposal to create fast track courts to hear cases relating to sexual assault.

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 17:58 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of stalling the proposal to create fast track courts to hear cases relating to sexual assault. She also targeted the state government and the Unnao Police for allegedly refusing to file the complaint of a woman who had reached the police station alleging a rape attempt by three men from the village.

Vadra, in her tweet, cited a media report from a Hindi daily to target the Uttar Pradesh government and the police over the incident. "Look at the treatment meted out to a woman who went to the Unnao Police station with her complaint. This, when a painful incident has happened in the same area. The BJP government and its police is an expert in false advertisement. The reality is that the Uttar Pradesh government has stalled the proposal to create fast track courts to date," Vadra's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, reads.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the Unnao rape victim were conducted earlier today amid heavy security with the Cabinet ministers from the state government in attendance. The family of the Unnao rape victim had earlier threatened to delay the final rites till their demands were not met by the state administration but relented and carried it out after meeting with the Lucknow Commissioner, Mukesh Meshram, who assured all possible help to the deceased's family.

The last rites were performed on a piece of land belonging to the victim's family. Cabinet Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun also arrived in Unnao to meet the bereaved family and attend the last rites of the deceased.

"We are committed to punishing the culprits and we, including the Chief Minister, are standing in solidarity with the bereaved family. We will do anything to punish the culprits. A fast track court has been set up to nail them," Maurya told reporters here. The minister also urged the Opposition parties to stop politicising the matter of the death of the Unnao rape victim.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday. The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

