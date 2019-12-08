Left Menu
Kamal Haasan's party not to contest in upcoming local body polls in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" will not contest in upcoming local body election in the state.

  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 08-12-2019 19:51 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 19:51 IST
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" will not contest in upcoming local body election in the state. In a statement, Makkal Needhi Maiam said, "Our target is to form the government in 2021 in the state."

Makkal Needhi Maiam was launched by Haasan on February 21 last year from his hometown of Rameswaram. As part of the launch of his political faction, Haasan had toured Tamil Nadu extensively to interact with locals in different villages.

The local body elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

