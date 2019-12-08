Kamal Haasan's party not to contest in upcoming local body polls in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" will not contest in upcoming local body election in the state. In a statement, Makkal Needhi Maiam said, "Our target is to form the government in 2021 in the state."

Makkal Needhi Maiam was launched by Haasan on February 21 last year from his hometown of Rameswaram. As part of the launch of his political faction, Haasan had toured Tamil Nadu extensively to interact with locals in different villages.

The local body elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30. (ANI)

