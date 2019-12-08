Finland's Social Democrats name Marin to be youngest ever prime minister
Finland's Social Democrats, who lead the five-party coalition government, picked 34-year-old transportation minister Sanna Marin to become the country's youngest-ever prime minister next week, taking over after the resignation of Antti Rinne.
Rinne resigned earlier this week after coalition member the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in him following his handling of a postal strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
