World News Summary: Thousands form human chain in Brussels in climate change demo

Thousands form human chain in Brussels in climate change demo

Thousands of people holding hands formed a human chain in central Brussels on Sunday to draw public attention to the need for urgent, joint action against climate change. Some 2,400 people took part in the peaceful demonstration, police said, which encircled the Belgian federal parliament and the Royal Palace. Hong Kong gears up for mass rally as government appeals for calm

Hong Kong was gearing up for a mass rally on Sunday that is expected to gauge support for pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city as the government appealed to people to express their views peacefully. Police gave the green light to Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) - organizer of largely peaceful million-strong marches in June - to hold the rally, the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since Aug. 18. Myanmar leader Suu Kyi departs for genocide hearings amid fanfare at home

Myanmar leader and Nobel peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi departed on Sunday for the U.N.'s top court in The Hague to defend the country against charges of genocide of its Rohingya Muslim minority. Suu Kyi was pictured smiling as she walked through the airport in the nation's capital, Naypyitaw, flanked by officials, a day after thousands rallied in the city to support her and a prayer ceremony was held in her name. Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risks losing "everything" if he resumes hostility and his country must denuclearize, after the North said it had carried out a "successful test of great significance." "Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his first summit with Kim in Singapore in 2018. Don't cede too much for peace at Paris talks, Ukrainians tell president

Thousands of people gathered in the center of Kiev on Sunday to send a message to Ukraine's president, who meets his Russian counterpart on Monday, that Ukrainians will not accept a peace deal at the cost of the country's independence and sovereignty. "We are here because we are not satisfied with the peace at any costs ... the peace at the costs of capitulation," Inna Sovsun, a lawmaker of opposition Golos (Voice) party, told the rally. Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician, Saad al-Hariri, re-emerged as a candidate for prime minister on Sunday when businessman Samir Khatib withdrew his candidacy to lead a government that must tackle an acute economic crisis. President Michel Aoun responded by postponing until Dec. 16 consultations with lawmakers that had been expected to result in Khatib being named prime minister on Monday. The delay was requested by most parties in parliament, the presidency said. Brexit versus public services: Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the heartlands of Brexit Britain in a final campaign blitz ahead of Thursday's election, as he seeks to secure the parliamentary majority he needs to take the country out of the European Union. "We have just three days to make that a reality, three days to break the deadlock and avoid a hung parliament ... three days to get Brexit done," he will say on Monday during a visit to Sunderland in the northeast of England. France willing to delay pension reform timing as strikes continue

The French government said it would see through planned pension reforms but tried to assuage union anger with promises of a gradual introduction of the new system that has sparked nationwide strikes. Transport systems were paralyzed for a fourth day on Sunday as unions at state railway SNCF and Paris public transport system RATP extended their strike against the changes. Finland's Social Democrats name Marin to be youngest ever prime minister

Finland's transportation minister Sanna Marin was selected by her Social Democratic party on Sunday to become the country's youngest prime minister ever, taking over after the resignation of Antti Rinne. The 34-year-old Marin, whose party is the largest in a five-member governing coalition, will be the world's youngest serving prime minister when she takes office in the coming days. Saudi Arabia ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world's strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. Previously, Saudi Arabia required all restaurants to have one entrance for families and women, and another for men on their own. The ministry of municipalities and rural affairs announced on Twitter this would no longer be mandatory.

