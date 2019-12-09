Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Nairobi governor pleads not guilty to graft charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Nairobi governor pleads not guilty to graft charges

Nairobi's governor pleaded not guilty to corruption and other economic crimes involving millions of dollars in a Kenyan court on Monday. Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was arrested on Friday and is accused of conspiracy to commit corruption, failure to comply with laws related to procurement, unlawful acquisition of public property and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Chief public prosecutor Noordin Haji has accused Sonko and his associates of the misappropriation of 357 million Kenyan shillings ($3.52 million). Kenyans and investors have long complained of corruption in Kenya, East Africa's business hub and the region's richest economy. President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to crack down on the problem.

Sonko appeared before anti-corruption chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti dressed in a designer shirt sequined with a gold teddy bear under a hooded camouflaged jacket. Police set up barriers on streets around the court and diverted traffic in anticipation of possible trouble after Sonko's supporters called for protests.

Sonko, a member of Kenyatta's ruling Jubilee Party, said in a statement on Sunday that his arrest was politically motivated and that he was a law-abiding citizen. He urged his supporters to avoid any actions that "may threaten the peace".

"What I ask of you, my supporters, is to pray for me. Even all my haters, please pray for me," the statement, written partly in English and partly in KiSwahili, read. Sonko was represented in court by a high profile team of Kenyan lawyers including the Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

The former senator is a flamboyant figure, known for his glitzy lifestyle, flashy clothes, chunky gold jewellery and eye-catching hairstyles. Police used teargas to disperse hundreds of Sonko's supporters when he was called into the anti-corruption office for questioning in November. ($1 = 101 Kenyan shillings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain PIL to remove differently abled protestors from Mandi House

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking directions to remove physically handicapped protestors from the periphery of Mandi House and to open roads affected by their demonstrations for ge...

SC directs Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to furnish report on stubble burning up to Dec 11.

SC directs Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to furnish report on stubble burning up to Dec 11....

Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home.Zakir Huss...

Shooting in the dark; Afghanistan's endless war pits brother against brother

The 19-year-old Taliban deserter is haunted by the memory of the attack on a police checkpoint in northern Afghanistan in August.The Taliban band of around 20 fighters began its assault at 10 pm, he recalled, and by sunrise, all twelve Afgh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019