Amit Shah moves Arms Amendment Bill for passage in LS, says many infirmities in existing law

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up for discussion the Bill, which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that there were many infirmities in the existing law, which need to be addressed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Image courtesy: LSTV).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Image courtesy: LSTV). Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up for discussion the Bill, which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that there were many infirmities in the existing law, which need to be addressed. Moving the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for introduction in the House, Shah said that there was not much difference in punishment between those using possessing weapons illegally and those manufacturing them.

The Home Minister said that there was also not much difference in punishment to those, who possess AK 47 rifle and those caught with a country-made pistol. The Bill seeks to amend Arms Act, 1959 "to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms."

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that the law enforcement agencies indicate growing nexus between possession of illegal firearms and commission of criminal offences and with the advancement in technology, the firepower and sophistication of illegal firearms have increased significantly over the years. "The trans-border dimensions of illegal arms trafficking are causing a threat to internal security and to prevent the usage of illicit firearms so trafficked has also become a prime concern," says the Bill.

The Bill seeks to rationalise and facilitate licensing procedures for the use of firearms by individuals and sportspersons. It also seeks to define new offences and prescribing punishment for them, such as for taking away firearms from police or armed forces, involvement in organised crime syndicate, illicit trafficking including smuggled firearms of foreign make or prohibited arms and prohibited ammunition, use of firearms in rash and negligent manner in celebratory gunfire endangering human life.

It also seeks to enhance the period of arms licence from three years to five years and also to issue arms licence in its electronic form. (ANI)

