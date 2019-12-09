Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion: Asaduddin Owaisi on CAB

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stirred controversy as he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:41 IST
Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion: Asaduddin Owaisi on CAB
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stirred controversy as he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed. "I appeal to you(Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM leader also said that the Bill is in violation of the Supreme Court verdict in Sarbanan Sounwal case. "Secularism is the basic structure of the constitution of this country... We are opposing this bill because it violates the fundamental rights and is arbitrary in nature," Owaisi added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged the remark from the record and asked Owaisi to restrain from using 'unparliamentary language in the House'. "Please don't use such unparliamentary language in the house, this remark will be expunged from records," Birla said.

Earlier today, Shah introduced the Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill today.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei P30 Pro gets Crowned the Best Android Flagship of 2019 - Digit Zero 1 Awards

Delhi NCR, India NewsVoir The Digit Zero 1 Awards recognize the best performing gadgets of the year Huawei P30 Pro comes up on top as the winner in the category of Best Performing Premium Android Smartphone Huawei P30 Pro has won the ...

Ministerial Handbook amended in effort to curb costs in public service

Government has amended the Ministerial Handbook in an effort to curb costs in the public service.As the sixth administration, we are confronted by a number of challenges arising from our shrinking fiscus. Ever since we assumed office, we ha...

Rajya Sabha passes Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019.

Rajya Sabha passes Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019PTI MSS MJHRT RT...

CAB has endorsement of India's 130 crore citizens: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has the endorsement of 130 crore Indian citizens and rejected suggestions that the measure is anti-Muslim, saying it will give rights to persecuted minorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019