Trump to meet Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday - Ifax cites a source

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:46 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. President Donald Trump during talks in Washington on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited a source in Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

Russia's foreign ministry said earlier that Lavrov would travel to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but did not mention talks with Trump. Moscow's ties with the United States are at post-Cold War lows.

