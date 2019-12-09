FACTBOX-Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Finland's Sanna Marin is about to become the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34. Here are some other current world leaders still in their thirties:

* Oleksiy Honcharuk, 35, Ukrainian prime minister. A political novice and protege of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Honcharuk ran for parliament in 2014 but failed to get elected. * Kim Jong-un, believed to be in his mid-thirties, leader of North Korea. Pictured this month riding a white horse through a snow-covered forest on the country's sacred Mount Paektu, he has in the past referred to U.S. President Donald Trump, 73, as a "dotard".

* Nayib Bukele, 38, President of El Salvador. He delayed the start of his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in September to take a selfie. * Jacinda Ardern, 39, New Zealand prime minister. Won praise for her views on women's rights, climate change, and diversity, but opinion polls in October showed her popularity waning amid a slowing economy and her party's handling of sexual assault complaints.

* Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, 39, Emir of Qatar, 39. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links to Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. Qatar denies this, saying its neighbors are trying to diminish its sovereignty.

