Citizenship (Amendment) Bill against Constitutional values, will disturb peace in northeast: Congress MP Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is against constitutional values and has been brought to hide the government's failure in successfully implementing the NRC in Assam and prevailing economic condition in the country. Speaking to the reporters here, Gogoi said that the BJP wants to disturb the hard-earned peace in the Northeast.

"The Bill violates the provision of Articles 5, 10, 14 of the Constitution. It is in violation of equality enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution," he said. He further said, "The Bill is an attempt to hide the failure of the BJP government in implementing Assam NRC in which 19 lakh people were excluded. This is an attempt to hide the dwindling state of economy."

"You cannot implement NRC for 3 crore people in Assam in a fair way. How will you implement the NRC for 130 people," he asked. Claiming that Bill distinguishes refugees on religious lines, he demanded that the government should bring legislation, which grants citizenship to the people of all religions.

"We want such a law that grants citizenship to all kinds of refugees. Why is not this government bringing a comprehensive Bill? Why are not Nepal, Sri Lanka and Tibbet in this Bill," the Congress leader asked, adding that Madhesis and Buddhists are facing discrimination in their countries. The Congress MP alleged that the Centre is trying to disturb peace in the Northeast. "Peace has been gained in Northeast India after a long time and the CAB is trying to disturb the peace for political gains," he said.

"This Bill is against our constitutional values and core ideals of this country and weakens the country. We will not allow it," he said, adding that the Bill which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, will be opposed by the Congress and other parties in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill has been supported by Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Naga People's Front, Mizo National Front (MNF) of Mizoram, while the Lok Sabha saw the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) opposing the Bill. (ANI)

