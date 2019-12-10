Brazil to send vice president to inauguration of Argentina president
Brazil has decided to send Vice President Hamilton Mourao to Tuesday's swearing-in of Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernández, Brazil's presidential spokesman said on Monday.
The move comes after Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, had said he would not attend the ceremony and would not send a senior government representative.
