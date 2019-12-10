Merkel hails goodwill at Paris talks on Ukraine conflict

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was goodwill at a summit in Paris on Monday aimed at advancing efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine, though much work remained to be done. "I say very openly, we have a lot of work to do but my feeling from this meeting here today is that there is goodwill to resolve difficult questions," Merkel told a joint news conference with the leaders of France, Ukraine and Russia.

"I am very pleased with the meeting," she said. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)