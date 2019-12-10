Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM should try to put 'stay' on rising crimes in Maha: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:26 IST
CM should try to put 'stay' on rising crimes in Maha: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his "stay orders" on various projects, and said he should also try to put a 'stay' on the rise in incidents of crime in the state. Since coming to power, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, ordered review of several big ticket infrastructure projects, including the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and stayed work on the Metro Line III carshed in the Aarey Colony, a green lung in Mumbai.

"He has been issuing stay orders one after the other, so a similar step should also be taken for incidents of crime," BJP leader Ashish Shelar said in a statement. "The chief minister should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state," the former minister said, while criticising the Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government over no portfolio allocation to his ministers even after over 10 days of coming to power in the state.

Shelar said there have been some gruesome incidents of crime in the state, including sexual assault and killing of a five-year-girl in Nagpur, kidnappings in Thane and recovery of a chopped body near Kalyan railway station. A 32-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping and killing a five-year-old tribal girl by smashing her head with a stone in Nagpur.

Besides, the dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase on Sunday at Kalyan in Thane district. "The sexual assault and killing of a disabled girl in Jalgaon makes people wonder whether the state is paying little attention to internal security," Shelar said.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Thackeray-led government as a "temporary" one only issuing "stay orders". Rane said the Congress-NCP-Sena government would not last long as these parties came together only to protect their personal interests.

The BJP and Shiv Sena fought the October state Assembly polls together, winning 161 seats jointly in the 288 -member House. However, a stalemate on sharing the chief minister's post led to the break up of the alliance, following which the Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Unnao rape victim's dying declaration strong evidence to nail killers: UP DGP

The dying declaration of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze last week by five men, including the two accused of raping her earlier, is a strong evidence and will be used to nail her killers, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P...

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...

Cracking Tough Markets Xoxoday Achieves a 3X Growth Organically

BENGALURU, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Xoxoday, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, grew their revenues by 300 this year while generating a whopping Rs. 300-350 crores annualised GMV, at a close-to-zero burn rate. Xoxoday products help organis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019