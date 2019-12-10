Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:45 IST
Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers
Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Algerian court jailed two former prime ministers for corruption on Tuesday, two days before a presidential election which protesters want to be canceled. Ahmed Ouyahia, who was prime minister four times, received a 15-year jail sentence and Abdelmalek Sellal, who was twice premier, was jailed for 12 years. They denied all charges, including "misappropriation of public funds, abuse of power and granting undue privileges".

The court in Algiers also handed 10-year prison terms to two former industry ministers, and sentences ranging from three to seven years to five prominent businessmen. Many former senior officials have been in detention as the army seeks to quell mass protests that began in February demanding the prosecution of people involved in corruption and the removal of the ruling elite.

Tuesday's sentences marked the second verdict since September when a military court handed long prison terms to the once untouchable intelligence chief and youngest brother of the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Bouteflika resigned in April under pressure from the protests which began in February. Demonstrators say Thursday's election will not be fair because some of Bouteflika's allies are still in power.

The army has said the vote will be fair and an election is the only way to get out of the crisis. Tuesday's verdict is linked to corruption in the car assembly business and "hidden financing" of Bouteflika's campaign for a fifth five-year term in an election that was scrapped earlier this year.

Among the businessmen jailed was Ali Haddad, a former chief of Algeria's largest business association, who was imprisoned for seven years. Former transport minister Abdelghani Zaalane was the only defendant acquitted. All those on trial were allies of Bouteflika and denied the charges. Sellal's son, Fares, a shareholder in a car assembly plant, was handed a three-year jail sentence.

The court also issued a 20-year prison sentence in absentia to former industry minister Abdesslam Bouchouareb, who is abroad. An international arrest warrant has been issued by the same court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank to consider $500 mn offer of Citax group; Braich's offer under discussion

The board of private lender Yes Bank is willing to favourably consider the offer of USD 500 million investment of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group, the bank said on Tuesday. The USD 1.2 billion binding offer of Erwin Singh BraichSP...

Assam CM welcomes passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Amid widespread protest over the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday welcomed its passage in the Lok Sabha describing it as a historic moment. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of the Nor...

UPDATE 1-Chile Air Force says missing cargo plane with 38 aboard has crashed

Chiles Air Force said on Tuesday one of its cargo planes had crashed with 38 people on board after going missing for more than 12 hours, and said that a rescue team was searching for possible survivors. The Hercules C130 aircraft took off a...

Odisha to setup 45 fast-track courts for crimes against women, children

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to set up fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women and children in the state. Speaking to ANI, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said We are going to set up 45 fast-track courts e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019