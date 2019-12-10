Left Menu
WB Governor sends message to Speaker for consideration of SC/ST Bill in Assembly

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a message to Speaker Biman Banerjee with respect to the State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 for consideration in the Assembly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a message to Speaker Biman Banerjee with respect to the State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 for consideration in the Assembly. "In this regard, you are fully aware of the proceedings that have taken place before the House as reported in the media, as also on this day and therein reflections have been made as regards the delay in handling at my level as Governor," Dhankhar said in the letter.

"I would call upon you to take further steps in consonance of the requirement of Article 175(2) of the Constitution with all convenient dispatch and ensure the matter be taken into consideration by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly," he added. Earlier in the day, the TMC members staged a protest at the Legislative Assembly premises against the Governor for allegedly withholding the SC/ST Bill that was passed in the State Assembly.

Speaking on the issue, TMC leader Manish Gupta told ANI: "The SC/ST bill was a long time requirement. After it was unanimously passed by the Assembly, it was sent to the Governor for his signature. Under the constitutional principles, when the Assembly sends a bill to the Governor, it is his duty to sign it for approval." He further alleged that the Governor has been sitting on the bill for seven to eight days, and called him "an agent of BJP".

"The assembly was closed for two to three days because of him. We also walked out of the Rajya Sabha today. We demand the central government to call him back, or our agitation will continue," Gupta said. Last week, the House was adjourned on Wednesday and Thursday by the Speaker after the bills meant to be tabled had not been approved by the Governor.

Since taking office in July, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over several issues such as the demand for the helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by the Chief Minister. The TMC has also alleged that he was running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor.

Relations between the two sides turned bitter after Dhankhar had expressed outrage after he had arrived at the Assembly premises and found the gate designated for the Governor to be locked. He then had to enter through another gate. (ANI)

