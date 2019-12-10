Investors' meet held with less money than previous Cong govt spent on digging soil: Himachal CM

The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh has spent much less on an investors summit last month when compared to what the previous Congress dispensation spent for "digging soil" in the name of setting up industries, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Tuesday.

Speaking during a discussion on the Himachal Rising Global Investors' Meet in the assembly, Thakur said the Congress government spent much more money on digging soil in Pandoga. Industries Minister Bikram Singh said less than Rs 24 crore was spent on investors meet organised on Nov 7-8, whereas Rs 58 crore was spent by Congress in Pandoga.

The event to attract global investors to the hill state was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, ambassadors of ten countries and over 200 businessmen. Congress has alleged corruption in holding the meet and walked out of the assembly on the first day of the winter session on Monday, after they were not allowed to use an adjournment motion to discuss the issue. They walked out after creating uproar in the assembly on Tuesday too.

Thakur said it would have been better had Congress MLAs been in the house. Looking at the empty benches, he said the opposition should not play politics over development of the state.

"On one hand, Congress MLAs say jobs should be provided to the unemployed youth of the state and they are not against investment, but, on the other hand, they stage walkout," he said. Raising the issue during the Question Hour on Tuesday, Congress MLAs led by opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri shouted slogans as soon as the assembly proceedings began.

Agnihotri alleged the investors meet was the "biggest scam in the history" of the state. At this, the CM rose from his seat and said Congress legislators should not make Himachal Pradesh Assembly like Punjab's or Bihar's.

He urged Congress members to mind their language when raising any issue.

