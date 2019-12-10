Left Menu
Cong asks its state units to organise protests against citizenship bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:11 IST
The Congress has asked all its state unit chiefs to hold protests in state headquarters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, in a letter to PCC chiefs and Congress legislative party leaders, asked them to organise protests as the bill is taken up for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Asserting that the Congress is opposing the bill, he said on Tuesday that the party needs to enlighten the public at large of its stand and mobilise support in favour of its decision. On Monday, Lok Sabha passed the bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they fled their native country due to religious persecution.

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

