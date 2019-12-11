Conservatives on track to win modest majority - YouGov/Times forecast
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursday's election, according to a model from pollsters YouGov, down sharply from a forecast of 68 last month.
Johnson's Conservative Party could win 339 seats out of 650, up from 317 in the 2017 general election, according to the YouGov results published by The Times on Tuesday.
The opposition Labour Party looks on track to secure 231 seats, down from 262, The Times said.
