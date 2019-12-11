Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's Ardern says new Finnish PM "needs no advice"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:00 IST
New Zealand's Ardern says new Finnish PM "needs no advice"
Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Finland's new Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who has become the world's youngest head of government, needs no advice from another youthful premier. Marin, 34, took over Ardern's mantle as the world's youngest female leader on Tuesday.

"Oh, look, she needs no advice. This is ultimately one of those issues when people assume of course because you are young that you are not bringing experience and expertise to the table necessarily," Ardern told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday when asked if she has any advice for Marin. "I see she's already a minister, she's already a member of the government. All I would say is: go well."

Ardern, 39, burst into prominence during New Zealand's 2017 election and became the world's youngest prime minister at the time. She is feted globally as part of a new wave of progressive and young leaders that have included France's Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Justin Trudeau. Ardern's message, however, was in contrast to some worldly wisdom offered by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 94 is the oldest leader of a country.

Mahathir said on Tuesday that it would be a good idea for Marin to ask "old people" for their advice. "While we believe in the idealism of young people, it is important also for them to consider the experience of the old people," Mahathir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-New Zealand spearhead Boult a doubt for first test

New Zealands Trent Boult remains a doubt for the first test against Australia due to a side injury but captain Kane Williamson says he will give the pace spearhead every chance to prove his fitness before the match begins in Perth on Thursd...

Walmart and Flipkart invest in Ninjacart

Walmart and Flipkart on Wednesday announced a joint strategic investment in Ninjacart, a fresh produce supply chain startup. The three partners aim to help ensure better access to high-quality fresh produce for more retailers and consumers...

Dilip Kumar turns 97, says grateful for love and prayers

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who turned 97 on Wednesday, said all the love and affection he has received from fans fills him with gratitude and tears. The actor uploaded a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote, On this 97th birthday, call...

Finnish plastic-free drinking straw attracts funding to scale up

Finlands Stora Enso said its biodegradable drinking straws aimed at tackling the worlds plastic waste were now on sale to European customers, while its developer, Sulapac, had raised funds to expand production. Stora Enso, one of the worlds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019