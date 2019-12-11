Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China says Taiwan anti-infiltration bill causes 'alarm' for investors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:46 IST
UPDATE 1-China says Taiwan anti-infiltration bill causes 'alarm' for investors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A proposed anti-infiltration bill in Taiwan which the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence is spreading alarm amongst the Taiwanese business community in China, the Chinese government said on Wednesday.

The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process on the island. China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary. Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has begun a renewed push for the legislation, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 11, and it could be passed before the end of the year.

The draft bill prohibits anyone donating to a political party, influencing elections or otherwise seeking sway in Taiwan politics on the instructions of, or financial support from, "infiltration sources" - generally taken to mean China. Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office said the DPP had been using such "law revisions" to incite hostility and restrict normal exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

"In fact for Taiwan's people, especially Taiwanese businessmen and students, it has already caused alarm and panic that everyone is treated as an enemy," she added, referring to Taiwanese in China. No matter how their tactics change, the DPP's aim is to intimidate and punish Taiwanese people who participate in exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

China, with a population of 1.3 billion, is Taiwan's favorite investment destination with its companies investing more than $100 billion there, private estimates show. Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which favors close ties with China, has condemned the proposed legislation as a "political tool" of President Tsai Ing-wen and her DPP to gain votes while trying to paint them as Chinese Communist Party agents.

In Taipei, Su Chi, an adviser to the Kuomintang's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu, said the legislation would harm relations between Taiwan and China. As Tsai was unable to hit back at China's pressure and attacks, she sought to punish Taiwan's own people with the proposed law, added Su, a former general secretary of Taiwan's National Security Council.

"All she can do is penalize Taiwan's people. That's what the anti-infiltration law is," he told reporters. Tsai and the DPP have repeatedly said the threat they face from China's disinformation and meddling is real.

China's Zhu reiterated that they had never gotten involved in what she termed "elections in the Taiwan region".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court indicted Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges on Wednesday, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. Defence lawyer Imran Gill said his cl...

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

With the release of Chrome 79, Google is rolling out a host of new security features including better password protections to alert users before they become a victim of phishing or data breach. Heres a quick look into the new features that ...

Badshah will do ‘Kamaal’ with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films

The much talked about collaboration of two enormous film industry brands, Saga Music and Yash Raj Films, is all set to return with a bang After releasing blockbuster track Same Beef, which stands at a whopping 110 Million views on YouTube, ...

Bill introduced in LS to sentence abusers of senior citizens to six months in jail

Those who intentionally abuse their parents or senior citizens under their care and protection or abandon them may be sentenced to six months imprisonment or slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, according to a bill introduced to amend ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019