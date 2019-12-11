Israel lawmakers gives initial approval to third election bill

Jerusalem, Dec 11 (AFP) Israeli lawmakers gave initial approval on Wednesday to a bill that would dissolve parliament and set the third general election in a year for the beginning of March. The bill, which passed the preliminary vote 50-0, comes ahead of a midnight (2200 GMT) deadline to form a new coalition, and would set the date for polls as March 2 next year.

It faces two more plenary votes before being passed. (AFP) ZH ZH

