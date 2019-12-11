Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha:Discontent in MVA allies delays allocation of portfolios?

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:40 IST
Maha:Discontent in MVA allies delays allocation of portfolios?

The wait for allocation of ministries in the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is getting longer, underlining eluding consensus on key portfolios among ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, according to sources. Though the allies have officially denied any discontent, sources said the post of deputy chief minister and Congress' demand for certain portfolios have emerged as the sticking points.

A senior Congress leader on Wednesday said the Sena is likely to keep Home and Urban Development portfolios while the NCP, the second largest bloc in the 288-member Assembly, might get Irrigation, Housing and Finance. According to him, the Congress, which has the lowest 44 MLAs among the three ruling constituents, might have to be content with Revenue, Energy, Education and PWD departments.

As per norms, the Maharashtra government can accommodate maximum 43 ministers. The three parties, which came together to form a coalition government in unusual political circumstances in November this year, have held a series of meetings for ironing out differences over allocation of portfolios.

As per reports, NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar is in reckoning for the post of deputy chief minister. Ajit, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had broken ranks with his party and joined hands with the BJP on November 23 to form a government under Devendra Fadnavis, which lasted for just 80 hours.

Ajit had recently said that party workers wanted him to be the deputy CM. Alongside CM Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Sena, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP, and Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress had taken oath as ministers on November 28.

The Cabinet expansion will take place after conclusion of the winter session of the state legislature on December rpt December 21. Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader said the party is miffed over not getting key portfolios.

"We should get either Housing or Industries department. The portfolio allocation is not yet approved by the Congress high-command," he told PTI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 person of the year

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazines 2019 Person of the Year.The 16-year-old first hit the headlines for her ...

UPDATE 2-Global airlines cut 2019 profit forecast over trade tensions

Airline profits are on course to fall faster than expected in 2019 as trade wars hit global commerce and broader confidence, the industrys main global body said on Wednesday while predicting a modest recovery next year. Cutting its full-yea...

Haryana have edge over Maharashtra

Haryana seized the upper hand against Maharashtra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter here on Wednesday, having reduced their opponents to 61 for five in the second innings. Skipper Harshal Patel did the star turn for H...

LS passes bill to set up unified regulator for IFSCs

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial services in international financial services centres IFSCs in the country.The first IFSC in India was set up at Gujarat International Financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019