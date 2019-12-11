Left Menu
French CGT union leader says pension reform is a "mockery"

The head of France's hardline CGT union Philippe Martinez dismissed on Wednesday the government's planned reform of the pensions system.

"We are not happy at all with the government's announcements. It is a joke and in particular, it makes a mockery of those who are fighting today," Martinez told LCI television.

