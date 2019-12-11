Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Thunberg berates global elite for "creative PR" in climate fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:10 IST
WRAPUP 1-Thunberg berates global elite for "creative PR" in climate fight
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg accused world political and business leaders of being more concerned with their own image than taking aggressive action in the fight against climate change at a United Nations summit on Wednesday.

Delegates in Madrid are wrangling over how to implement a 2015 agreement in Paris to avert potentially catastrophic global warming - but the 16-year-old Swede admonished their approach. "It seems to have turned into some kind of opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition," she said on stage, drawing applause from an audience that included dozens of her supporters.

"I'm sure that if people heard what was going on and what was said ... during these meetings, they would be outraged," added Thunberg, who was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday. Politicians are grappling with outstanding issues in the implementation of the Paris pact including rules governing carbon markets and calls to raise emissions targets next year.

"The real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening when in fact almost nothing is being done apart from clever accounting and creative PR," Thunberg added. Major polluting countries like China, India and the United States - which is leaving the Paris deal - are not expected to make big new announcements at the summit, though U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also exhorted them to increase ambition.

"If the big emitters fail, everything will fail," Guterres told Reuters in an interview. "If we just go on as we are, we are doomed."

EUROPEAN "GREEN DEAL" The European Union's new executive was set to launch a "Green Deal" policy package on Wednesday, trumpeting the plan to raise 100 billion euros for the initiative and enshrine a 2050 carbon neutrality goal as its "man on the moon moment".

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi acknowledged criticism of his country's high dependence on coal from Guterres and others. "While taking these criticisms seriously I would like to stress Japan is taking concrete action towards decarbonization and delivering the results," he told the session. Many high-emitting countries and companies are banking on meeting their commitments to cut greenhouse gases by turning to carbon markets, which enable those exceeding reduction targets to buy credits from others that do not.

Supporters of carbon markets say they lower the cost of reducing emissions and enable countries to commit to more ambitious targets. Others see them as a way to stall more aggressive action. "Zero in 2050 means nothing if high emission continues even for a few years," said Thunberg, who has become a symbol of youth anger against older generations and the political classes for foot-dragging over the environmental crisis.

Major emerging economies Brazil, South Africa, India and China released a statement complaining about an imbalance in climate negotiations. They accused rich nations of "lack of progress" in commitments to help developing nations with financing and technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected

A sharp fall-off in revenues means Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ci...

Illegal mining: Himachal HC directs Mandi admn to inspect 3 khuds

Expressing concern on the issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mandi administration to inspect the Lohara, Kansa and Suketi khuds from their origin till their merger into river Beas in Mandi tow...

Indian banks argue for UK court to declare Mallya bankrupt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI sought a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya during a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 bi...

Amoeba-attacking `giant viruses' found in Mumbai's lakes

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has found presence of giant viruses belonging to five families in samples collected from water bodies in Mumbai. Findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019