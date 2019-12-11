Himachal Pradesh Cong holds protest rally against citizenship bill

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday held a protest rally here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to divide the country through the Bill, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said while addressing the rally outside the Shimla deputy commissioner's office.

Expressing concern over the provisions of the Bill, he termed them a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. Claiming that the Bill is against the basic sentiments of Article 14 of the Constitution, Rathore said it as an attack on secularism of the country.

The Bill, which is being debated in Rajya Sabha, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)