Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-After year of living dangerously, Fed expected to signal time to lie low

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:50 IST
WRAPUP 2-After year of living dangerously, Fed expected to signal time to lie low

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its last policy meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, having completed a year-long U-turn that saw it abandon a tightening cycle and lower borrowing costs three times in response to the global trade war.

The policy shift has slashed officials' forecast for the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate over 2020 to a level half what it was when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took the reins in February 2018. The Fed is expected to leave its federal funds rate unchanged at a level between 1.50% and 1.75% when it ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and reiterate that it will likely remain at that level through much if not all of 2020, a presidential election year.

All the 107 economists polled by Reuters see the Fed on hold at this week's meeting, and around half of them see rates staying steady through 2020. As of March 2018, in the first set of economic projections issued under Powell, the median rate foreseen for the end of 2020 was 3.4%.

Having pulled rate expectations down steadily since then, Fed policymakers are likely to repeat and perhaps intensify the message sent in late October, when borrowing costs were last reduced, that only a "material" shock to the economy - for good or for ill - would prompt them to alter rates again. U.S. inflation data released on Wednesday showed the consumer price index increasing 2.1% in the 12 months through November, a solid read for policymakers worried about the pace of price increases slipping too low.

"No change in rates, only cosmetic changes to the statement, and repetition of the message that the Fed is on hold with a high bar for making a move," Cornerstone Macro analyst Roberto Perli wrote in his outlook for this week's meeting. The Fed is scheduled to release its latest policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). It is possible the rate decision will be unanimous, which would be a major accomplishment for Powell. The Fed was at times sharply divided in 2019, with as many as three of 10 voting officials dissenting against some of its policy decisions.

Powell is due to hold a news conference half an hour after the release of the policy statement. His comments will cap a complicated year in which he and his colleagues have been under a steady barrage of personal insults and demands for rate cuts from President Donald Trump, but also one in which they had to assess how Trump's confrontational, tariff-heavy approach to trade had changed the economic outlook.

The Fed over the year concluded that cheaper money was required to offset the trade war, the resulting drag on business investment, and the rising risk of recession that world bond markets flagged last summer. Policymakers also came to terms with the fact that a startlingly low U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5% can apparently coexist with tame inflation. That contradicts the common assumption that tight labor markets cause prices to rise, and made the Fed more comfortable reducing interest rates without fear of laying the groundwork for future problems.

'HUGE ACHIEVEMENT' Some of the storm clouds around trade may be lifting. A revised trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico appears headed towards final approval soon, and a looming set of tariffs on more Chinese imports is expected to at least be delayed as talks between Washington and Beijing on a "Phase One" deal continue.

That will shift the focus on Wednesday to what Fed officials foresee for the economy next year - and most notably whether they expect growth to slow or accelerate appreciably. It will be an important signal not just for markets, but also for Trump and Democratic presidential hopefuls wondering if they will be campaigning in an economy that is growing, stumbling, or muddling along.

In recent weeks there has been little reason for the Fed to change its economic outlook from September, when officials saw the economy growing at a steady 2% next year with unemployment remaining low and inflation tame, said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Given the risks the economy faced last year, "that is a huge achievement they are already signaling," he said. "They have not learned anything new in the last six weeks, so it would be very unusual to signal a change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar will prosecute military if war crimes committed, Suu Kyi says at ICJ

Myanmar will have no tolerance for human rights abuses committed in Rakhine state and will prosecute the military if war crimes have been committed there, Aung San Suu Kyi told the International Court of Justice ICJ, the UNs main judicial b...

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019