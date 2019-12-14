Left Menu
Jana Sena Party politburo member Raju Raviteja resigns, calls Pawan Kalyan 'dangerous divisive force'

Jana Sena Party (JSP) politburo member Raju Raviteja has resigned from the party and levelled serious allegations on party chief Pawan Kalyan who he alleged had become a "dangerous divisive force".

Pawan Kalyan accepts Raju Raviteja's resignation. Image Credit: ANI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) politburo member Raju Raviteja has resigned from the party and levelled serious allegations on party chief Pawan Kalyan who he alleged had become a "dangerous divisive force". However, Kalyan while accepting the resignation, wished Raviteja a good future. Both the resignation and its acceptance took place within hours on Friday.

In a press note, Raviteja said, "I will not have any connection with Pawan Kalyan or Jana Sena Party... I am the first general secretary of the party and played a crucial role in creating an ism and constitution for the party." He added, "Now I am a politburo member of the party. I accepted this position despite my will, for the sake of Pawan Kalyan. However, I will not work with Pawan Kalyan anymore. I will have no connection with Pawan Kalyan or JSP."

Raviteja said that Kalyan was a "good Samaritan", however, "he turned out to be a dangerous divisive force with a vindictive nature, religious and casteist hatred. He should not be permitted to hold any political or community position. Kalyan is not eligible for any political power," he said. Within a few hours after Raviteja tendered his resignation, Kalyan accepted it. However, the JSP chief chose not to be harsh in his response and said that Raviteja had quit the party earlier also and returned to party fold later.

"The resignation of politburo member of Jana Sena Party Raviteja has been accepted. We respect his concerns and opinions towards the party. Earlier also he had left the party with the same concern and rejoined. I pray Goddess Jaganmatha to shower her blessings to his family. Jai Hind," Kalyan said. (ANI)

