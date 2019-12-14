Left Menu
Put behind bars those provoking minority community: BJP leader

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 14-12-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:51 IST
Accusing the Congress of being focussed on issues raised by "anti-India forces", senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta Saturday demanded that those provoking the minority community should be "identified and put behind bars". He also claimed that the opposition parties were misleading the country on the situation prevailing in Kashmir.

"Such forces which are working to provoke the citizens of India from minority community should be identified and put behind bars. These types of individuals, political parties and associations should be booked under relevant sections of law," Gupta said without naming anyone. He, however, said, "Congress is in such a situation that its leadership has left with no option, thus focussing on the issues raised by anti-India forces".

"Congress has no vision with respect to national integrity and security and has made a habit of opposing each and every bill that is proposed, tabled in Parliament. It seem they are in a race to be at the top by acknowledging the agenda of the separatist faction from Kashmir and Pakistan," Gupta alleged. He claimed the opposition has a history of opposing BJP's decisions and policies taken in "national interest".

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta alleged that Congress wants to create unrest in the country through "protests, arson, loot and bandh calls" in order to hit the nation's economy. "Shocked and awed by Modi government's one bold decision after the other leading to resolution of long-pending issues which the Congress had deliberately kept in limbo for the sake of vote bank politics, Congress now finds itself gradually becoming irrelevant in national politics and is hence resorting to 'agitation politics' through scare and rumour mongering," he said in a statement here.

He said the daring decisions taken by NDA 2 in first six months of its tenure have "badly exposed" the Congress for appeasement and avoiding resolution of problems. He said the Congress, instead, had "used the brute majority" when it was in power to "amend the Constitution repeatedly and changed the basic contours of Constitution to strengthen their pseudo secular liberal politics of appeasing certain sections to suit their vote bank politics".

