Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to go to Army-Navy football game for 2nd year in a row

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 00:16 IST
Trump to go to Army-Navy football game for 2nd year in a row
Trump, who also was at the game in 2016 as president-elect, is the 10th commander in chief to attend the contest. Image Credit: ANI

For the second year in a row, President Donald Trump booked the annual Army-Navy football game on his schedule. Saturday's game in Philadelphia is the 120th meeting between the two service academies and holds a singular place on the sports calendar.

The 2019 matchup most likely will feature a lot of rain in addition to a heaping of tradition and salutes to service. Trump, who also was at the game in 2016 as president-elect, is the 10th commander in chief to attend the contest. In 2016, Army snapped Navy's 14-game winning streak and has now won three years in a row. But the Midshipmen entered Saturday's game as a significant favorite. At 9-2, they rank 23rd in the nation while Army's Black Knights had a 5-7 record.

Traditionally, the president does not root for one academy over the other and changes sides at halftime, watching part of the game with Army fans and the other half with Navy supporters. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, were also expected to attend. Trump has closely linked himself to the military, promoting increases in defense spending and overseas triumphs such as the October killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

The game also comes amid a renewed push by the White House to deliver moments that depict Trump governing — such as his visit to NATO in London last week and his successful lobbying for a new US-Canada-Mexico trade deal — that it believes stands in stark contrast to the Democrats' impeachment effort. In the coming week, Trump is expected to become the third president impeached after the House votes on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump also has drawn the ire of many in the Pentagon. He has clashed with military leadership on a number of fronts, including on pushes to withdraw some US forces from the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula as well as his at times lackluster support for military alliances such as NATO. His first defense secretary, James Mattis, resigned last year over Trump's decision to pull troops out from Syria. Last month, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was fired amid tensions between the Pentagon and the White House after Trump intervened to reverse sentences against three service members accused of committing war crimes.

Trump ignored Pentagon leaders who had told him such a move could damage the integrity of the military judicial system, the ability of military commanders to ensure good order and discipline, and the confidence of US allies and partners who host US troops. Among the other presidents to attend the Army-Navy game are Barack Obama, George W Bush, Gerald Ford and John F Kennedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Ankur Garg appointed as chief commercial officer at AirAsia India

AirAsia India on Sunday announced the appointment of Ankur Garg as its chief commercial officer CCO, a role in which he will be in-charge of areas such as network and revenue management, marketing and sales, and cargo.Garg had quit as the v...

2 clerics killed, one injured in road accident near UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck on the Dehradun-Delhi national highway near the Bagowali bypass, around 15 km from here, police said on Sunday. Intazar 24 and his bro...

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from the very poor to the moderate category on Sunday. Delhis overall Air Quality Index AQI came down to 115 at 830 am which falls in the moderate category as against 316 on Fri...

Rajasthan: Bank issues notice for 50 paise, refuses to deposit it

Narrating his ordeal about how a public bank had allegedly pasted a notice on his door for 50 paise that was due, and then refused to take it Jitendra Singh here said that he will sue the bank. The case pertains to Khetri of Jhunjhunu distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019