Stalin demands immediate release of Farooq Abdullah from house arrest

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. K. Stalin on Sunday expressed anger over the extension of detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded his immediate release.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 13:42 IST
DMK president M. K. Stalin [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. K. Stalin on Sunday expressed anger over the extension of detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded his immediate release. Abdullah, a five-time parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5,2019.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said, "It is shameful to our democratic traditions and disrespectful to our Constitutional values that 82-year old Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Union Minister, is being held under Public Safety Act without any basis. I demand his immediate release!." Abdullah's detention has been extended for three more months under Public Safety Act. He would continue to remain at his residence which has been declared a sub-jail.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region. Earlier this month, Abdullah wrote a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, expressing discontent over being kept under watch and said that he was not a 'criminal'.

Abdullah could not attend two sessions of Parliament due to the detention, with several leaders from Opposition parties demanding the MP be allowed to attend the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

