Uddhav, Sonia, Pawar are mature people: Ajit Pawar on Savarkar issue

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on Veer Savarkar received stern reply from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar are mature people and will make the right call. Asked if Savarkar issue will affect 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) alliance in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar told ANI, "Uddhav ji, Sonia ji, and Pawar sahab are mature people, they will make the right call."

He said that it is everybody's right to make a comment they want. "The issues today in Maharashtra are farmer distress, inflation and unemployment. We should concentrate on them," he added.

After Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Hindu ideologue had also a major contribution in the freedom movement like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. "Veer Savarkar is a God-like figure not just in Maharashtra but in the entire nation. Savarkar name resembles sacrifice and self-respect. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar also sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country," Raut tweeted.

"Every such God-like figure should be respected. There is no compromise on it," he added. Raut said that Shiv Sena respects former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and wants the Congress to reciprocate.

"We respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You do not insult Savarkar. There should not be any need to tell more to sensible people," he tweeted. Addressing a rally on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said he would not apologize for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not 'Rahul Savarkar'.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for a comment, for a speech. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi said. Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit has said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather. "I want Uddhav Thackeray beat Rahul Gandhi openly as he said many times that if anyone insults Savarkar, he will beat him publicly," he said. (ANI)

